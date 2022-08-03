Click below to check out Kapitol P’s new music video for “Cold World” featuring Slumlord Trill.

Kapitol P drops new visuals for “Cold World” featuring Slumlord Trill aimed to feature on a new mixtape both are collaborating on where sources say should drop sometime this year. The Chicago rapper delivers strong wordplay as usual and features Slumlord Trill’s melodic vocals aimed to captivate the listener with the cold, harsh truths of the life of a hustler. With impacting production from CSTMBeats, Kapitol P and Slumlord Trill create the perfect duo anyone from the streets can relate to.

Patrick Winters professionally known as “Kapitol P” was born on the west side of Chicago where all the odds were stacked against him. At 14, he moved to New Jersey with his mother who tried to create a better environment for him, but Chicago was always his home. At the age of 18, he returned from Norfolk State University where he went to school and was later locked up for a murder charge which he was acquitted of 5 years later. He was released but unfortunately, 2 years later, was locked up again for possession during an illegal traffic stop and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

Upon his release 1 year ago, he participated in A&E Magnified Voiced: locked up in America and is now ready to give the world a taste of his music. Kapitol P is here to stay and ready to push forward leaving the qualms of his past behind him. Currently, he’s finishing his Ep which is set to be released at the end of this summer.

Follow Kapitol P on the social media profiles below to stay updated with his new music.

Instagram

Facebook

All streaming and download platforms