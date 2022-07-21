Patients asked to be Patient

THUNDER BAY – The Emergency Department (ED) at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre continues to experience high volumes of patients.

As patients are seen based on an assessment of individual illness (including many community members who arrive by ambulance), this will likely mean longer than normal wait times for less severe illness.

TBRHSC with to remind patients and families in the community to please be mindful of this and courteous to staff if they are using the ED. The staff appreciate the community support as they work through this busy time.