Patients asked to be Patient
THUNDER BAY – The Emergency Department (ED) at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre continues to experience high volumes of patients.
As patients are seen based on an assessment of individual illness (including many community members who arrive by ambulance), this will likely mean longer than normal wait times for less severe illness.
TBRHSC with to remind patients and families in the community to please be mindful of this and courteous to staff if they are using the ED. The staff appreciate the community support as they work through this busy time.
If you think you have COVID-19 but are not experiencing symptoms or have mild symptoms (similar to a cold or flu), the ED is not a COVID-19 Testing Centre, and coming in risks exposing vulnerable people to the coronavirus.
If you have mild COVID-19 symptoms, you may wish to call your primary care provider or TeleHealth Ontario for advice on managing mild COVID-19 symptoms at home. Testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre is by appointment only – no walk-ins.
If you meet the eligibility criteria listed on our website (https://tb.covidresponse.ca/), you may book an appointment online. If you need assistance booking, please call (807) 935-8100.