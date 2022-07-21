Twenty-One had participated in the Northwoods League’s Major League Dreams Showcase

Rochester, Minn. – The 2022 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 17 through July 19. This year’s draft was twenty rounds with ninety-three Northwoods League players selected. There were also nineteen drafted players that were scheduled to play in the League but were not able to do so due to injury or other circumstances.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year’s draft was Brooks Lee, a junior infielder from Cal Poly. Lee was picked in the 1st round by the Minnesota Twins with the 8th overall pick. Lee played for the Willmar Stingers in 2020.

Of the ninety-three players drafted twenty-one of them had played in the Northwoods League Major League Dreams Showcase. The Major League Dreams Showcase brings together 100 of the Northwoods League’s top prospects to form four teams for a day of scouting workouts and double-header action. Played in front of Major League scouts, the Showcase provides an invaluable platform for players looking to one day make it into the professional ranks. Participating players are hand-selected by a panel of MLB scouts, distinguishing this event from the more traditional All-Star Game format that features representatives from every team. This year’s Major League Dreams Showcase will be held on August 2 in La Crosse.

The Waterloo Bucks had a league-high, eleven players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Bucks was pitcher Brycen Mautz from the University of San Diego. Mautz was selected by the Cardinals in the 2nd round. The Mankato MoonDogs had nine former players selected. The Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros each selected a MLB high six Northwoods League players.

After playing the 2020 season due to pods being formed for play in Bismarck, Traverse City, Kalamazoo, and Kenosha the Bismarck Bull Moose, Mandan Flickertails, Great Lakes Resorters, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies and the K-Town Bobbers all had players selected.

The full list of 2022 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and clicking the League Info link at the top of the page and then select NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights.

