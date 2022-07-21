KENORA – HEALTH – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) is asking members of the public what they think about supervised consumption services through an online survey.

Supervised consumption services/sites are legally sanctioned spaces where people are allowed to use pre-obtained illegal drugs in a clean, safe, and supportive environment. No illegal drugs can be acquired on site. The sites aim to reduce overdose related injuries and death and can help to reduce public drug use, improperly discarded needles, and minimize the risks related to sharing or reusing drug-use equipment. Supervised consumption services also increase access to healthcare and supportive services for people who use drugs.

NWHU is leading a feasibility study to assess the need for, and suitability of, these services in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, and Sioux Lookout. LBCG Consulting for Impact has been hired to complete this project, bringing with them a team of harm reduction and public health experts who are helping guide this work.

Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kit Young Hoon says, “before moving forward, we are interested in learning what our communities’ perspectives are on supervised consumption services. This includes questions about whether the services would be useful, and what additional considerations need to be discussed locally regarding these services”.

The health unit encourages everyone in the region to provide feedback by completing the online survey by August 12, 2022. For more information and to access the survey, visit the NWHU website https://www2.nwhu.on.ca/our-services/harm-reduction/supervised-consumption-services-feasibility-study/.