NORTH BATTLEFORD SK – NEWS – On Sunday, June 17, 2022 at approximately 6:50 pm, Battleford RCMP were dispatched to a report of an assault that occurred on the 0-100 block of 17th Street East in Battleford.

Officers immediately responded.

The initial investigation determined an adult male was approached by three males he did not know. One of the three males assaulted him; all three left the area before officers arrived. The victim received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of continued investigation, Adam Lesmeister, 46, of Battleford was arrested the evening of July 19 and was charged with one count, assault, Section 266, Criminal Code. He will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court on August 22, 2022.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.