THUNDER BAY – Wildfire Update – There were no new wildfires over the past 24 hours.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the late afternoon of July 21.

Since the last update:

Red Lake 2 was discovered in the evening hours of June 20, approximately 32 kilometres northeast of the remote far north community of Sandy Lake. The fire is not under control at five hectares in size.



Two additional fires remain active in the Northwest Region, they are: Sioux Lookout 2, located near Sakwaso Lake, approximately 45 kilometres west/northwest of the remote community of Weagamow. The 1.5 hectare fire is being observed. Nipigon 9, located approximately 54 kilometres north of Greenstone near Onaman Lake. The 2.5 hectare fire is under control.



At the time of this update the wildland fire hazard in the Northwest region is high to extreme in the far north while hazard conditions in southern sectors are generally moderate to low.

Check current wildland fire hazard conditions in your local area using our interactive map.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Consult the full set of Outdoor Burning Regulations. If you intend to burn within the boundaries of a municipality, check with your local fire department for restrictions or permitting requirements.

Help fight forest fires: Stay clear of waterbombers!

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop safely. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard. Be safe, stay clear of waterbombers.

Report a Wildland Fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire located south of the French or Mattawa rivers, please dial 911.