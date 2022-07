THUNDER BAY – NEWS – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Thunder Bay District Jail.

TBDHU is working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General to manage this outbreak.

The outbreak is in one unit of the jail at this point and the TBDHU is not releasing specific numbers of individuals infected.

The TBDHU reported on Thursday that there were 93 lab confirmed cases over the previous week, and 88 lab confirmed cases.