THUNDER BAY – NEWS – There will be new correctional officers starting work soon at the Thunder Bay District Jail, Correctional Institute and the Kenora Jail.

The Ontario government is strengthening public safety in communities across the province by hiring 107 new correctional officers. These hires are part of the government’s ongoing commitment to invest more than $500 million over five years to transform adult correctional services and improve safety.

“The comprehensive skills and training graduates have acquired will help ensure they can make critical contributions to the communities they serve,” said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones. “I would like to recognize each graduate for their hard work, dedication to public service and commitment to keeping Ontario safe each and every day.”

The eight-week correctional officer training program took place virtually and in-person. Recruits received extensive training with enhanced instruction in communication and de-escalation skills. The curriculum also included a focus on anti-Black racism, Indigenous cultural training, and inmate management techniques.

Correctional officer graduates will be assigned to 18 different institutions across Ontario near their home regions: