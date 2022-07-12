THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Matt Murray will be staying in Ontario. The Stanley Cup winning goaltender, who was with the Ottawa Senators has been traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa will retain 25% of Murray’s salary as part of the trade.

The Leafs traded a third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a seventh-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for future considerations.

Murray, 28, has appeared in 246 regular season games with Ottawa (2020-21 to 2021-22) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (2015-16 to 2019-2020) over the course of his seven-year NHL career, posting a record of 132-78-22 with a 2.77 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and 14 shutouts.

In the playoffs, the Thunder Bay, Ontario native owns a record of 29-21 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and six shutouts. Murray was a part of the Penguins Stanley Cup championship teams in 2016 and 2017.

In international competition, Murray helped Canada capture a silver medal at the 2019 IIHF World Championships and suited up with Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Murray was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the third round (83rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.