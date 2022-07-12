THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and the Lakehead Thunderwolves are excited to release the Women’s volleyball schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Thunderwolves Volleyball will see plenty of action during the season matching up against McMaster during their first games of the year on the road, November 4th. Women’s Volleyball will return to the Thunderdome with a more familiar schedule seeing plenty of home and away weekends; with their first home game tipping off November 11th against Waterloo.

Coach Charlotte Sider speaks on the schedule release, “We are very excited to have the highly anticipated official schedule released. As a coach, I am most looking forward to the athletes having a 20-game regular season once again. Having the schedule out allows us to narrow our focus for the remainder of the off-season and prepare for a fantastic season ahead.”

OUA regular season games are slated to begin November 4, 2022. Thunderwolves exhibition game dates and times are available below.

Thunderwolves fans can find the team’s schedule below. We look forward to welcoming our fans back this fall!

Season Tickets will be open to the public in mid August with more information to follow in the coming weeks.