THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and the Lakehead Thunderwolves are excited to release the Men’s/Women’s Basketball schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Thunderwolves Basketball will see plenty of action at home during the season, matching up against the Guelph Gryphons during their first games of the year on November 4th. Men’s/Women’s Basketball will resume a more familiar schedule seeing plenty of home and away weekends; with a total of 22 regular season games.

OUA regular season games are slated to begin November 4, 2022. Thunderwolves exhibition game dates and times are available below.

Thunderwolves fans can find the team’s schedule below. We look forward to welcoming our fans back this fall!

Season Tickets will be open to the public in mid August with more information to follow in the coming weeks.