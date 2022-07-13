THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Two Thunder Bay U-18 Queens players, Olivia Brassard, Makenzee Kostiuk and Coach Tammy Reynolds are off to the OWHA Ontario Summer Games next week held in Toronto.

The Ontario Summer Games is an OWHA U-16 event that is held every 2nd year in the province of Ontario.

The OWHA U-16 High Performance Program is designed to introduce athletes to the High-Performance setting and offered athletes an opportunity to participate in an OWHA High Performance Identification/Tryout Preliminary Camps held in the GTA, Ottawa and Thunder Bay on April 23rd, 2022.

Athletes selected to move onto the Ontario Summer Games were based on their performance at the preliminary camps and were evaluated on skills including skating, individual puck skills, team puck skills, compete level, hockey sense, and intangibles both on and off ice. Out of those camps, a selected number of athletes have been invited to participate in the Ontario Summer Games in July 2022.

In addition to the players, female coaches and trainers were invited to apply for an opportunity to participate in the games and part of the experience of the High-performance setting to support the athletes in Ontario as well gain experience, further development, and get more involved in athlete development and be a role model to our young up and coming female athletes.

The tournament runs from July 21 to July 24, and the results will be posted on the OWHA website.

Both Olivia and Makenzee will be playing on team Grey, while Tammy won’t know what team she is coaching until arriving in Toronto on Monday.

Source: Thunder Bay Queens Hockey