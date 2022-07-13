QUEEN’S PARK – Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns has laid out critic portfolios and additional key roles for the Official Opposition.

“The NDP caucus is full of impressive community leaders with diverse backgrounds and lived experiences. I’m confident in our team’s ability to hold the Conservative government’s feet to the fire, and lay out a better way forward,” said Tabuns.

“We’re going to put positive proposals on the table to rebuild and improve health care, make life more affordable and make Ontario a place where everyday folks can build their best life. We’re going to fight to stop the cuts, fight for climate action, and work every day to close the gap between the very richest and the rest of us. We know who we stand with, and what we’re working for.”

Tabuns has tapped MPPs Doly Begum (Scarborough Southwest) and Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) to be deputy leaders. Begum is the first deputy leader of Bangladeshi origin in Ontario. Mamakwa is the first First Nations deputy leader in Ontario.

Peggy Sattler (London West) will again be the NDP’s house leader with Lisa Gretzky (Windsor West) stepping in to be deputy house leader. Jeff Burch (Niagara Centre) will take over as caucus chair. John Vanthof (Timiskaming–Cochrane) will again serve as chief whip with Michael Mantha (Algoma–Manitoulin) and Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) serving as deputy whips.

Rather than matching critic portfolios directly to government ministers, Tabuns assigned members critic portfolios to respond to the needs and concerns of families across Ontario, including affordability, housing, anti-racism, mental health and addictions, the climate crisis, long-term care and more.

NDP 2022 critic and house duties list