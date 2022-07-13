Sol Mamakwa Tapped NDP Deputy Leader

By
NetNewsLedger
-
270
Sol Mamakwa MPP
Sol Mamakwa MPP

QUEEN’S PARK – Interim NDP Leader Peter Tabuns has laid out critic portfolios and additional key roles for the Official Opposition.

“The NDP caucus is full of impressive community leaders with diverse backgrounds and lived experiences. I’m confident in our team’s ability to hold the Conservative government’s feet to the fire, and lay out a better way forward,” said Tabuns.

“We’re going to put positive proposals on the table to rebuild and improve health care, make life more affordable and make Ontario a place where everyday folks can build their best life. We’re going to fight to stop the cuts, fight for climate action, and work every day to close the gap between the very richest and the rest of us. We know who we stand with, and what we’re working for.”

Tabuns has tapped MPPs Doly Begum (Scarborough Southwest) and Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong) to be deputy leaders. Begum is the first deputy leader of Bangladeshi origin in Ontario. Mamakwa is the first First Nations deputy leader in Ontario.

Peggy Sattler (London West) will again be the NDP’s house leader with Lisa Gretzky (Windsor West) stepping in to be deputy house leader. Jeff Burch (Niagara Centre) will take over as caucus chair. John Vanthof (Timiskaming–Cochrane) will again serve as chief whip with Michael Mantha (Algoma–Manitoulin) and Monique Taylor (Hamilton Mountain) serving as deputy whips.

Rather than matching critic portfolios directly to government ministers, Tabuns assigned members critic portfolios to respond to the needs and concerns of families across Ontario, including affordability, housing, anti-racism, mental health and addictions, the climate crisis, long-term care and more.

NDP 2022 critic and house duties list

Peter Tabuns Interim Leader
Intergovernmental Affairs, Energy and the Climate Crisis
Jill Andrew Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, Culture, Heritage
Teresa Armstrong Affordability, Pensions
Doly Begum Deputy Leader
Immigration Services, International Credentials
Jessica Bell Housing
Guy Bourgouin Francophone Affairs, Forestry
Jeff Burch Caucus Chair
Municipal Affairs
Catherine Fife Finance, Treasury Board
Jennifer French Transportation – Highways, Infrastructure
Wayne Gates Long-Term Care, Retirement Homes and Home Care
France Gélinas Health
Chris Glover Small Business, Tech Development and Innovation
Lisa Gretzky Deputy House Leader
Mental Health and Addictions
Joel Harden Transportation – Transit & Active Transportation
Andrea Horwath Ethics and Accountability
Bhutila Karpoche Child Care, Early Childhood Development, GTA Issues
Terence Kernaghan Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade
Laura Mae Lindo Colleges and Universities, Anti-Racism and Equity
Sol Mamakwa Deputy Leader
Indigenous and Treaty Relations, Northern Development
Michael Mantha Deputy Whip
Natural Resources, Mines, Ring of Fire
Chandra Pasma Poverty and Homelessness Reduction
Tom Rakocevic Consumer Protection, Auto Insurance
Peggy Sattler House Leader
Democratic Reform
Sandy Shaw Environment, Conservation and Parks
Jennie Stevens Sports, Tourism, Veterans, Legion and Military Affairs
Marit Stiles Education
Monique Taylor Deputy Whip
Children, Community and Social Services
John Vanthof Chief Whip
Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Solicitor General
Lise Vaugeois Seniors, Persons Living with Disabilities and Accessibility
Jamie West Labour, Training and Skills Development
Kristyn Wong-Tam Attorney General, 2SLGBTQ+ Issues

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR