THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and the Lakehead Thunderwolves are excited to release the Men’s Hockey schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Thunderwolves Hockey will see plenty of action this season, with a more familiar schedule of home and away games.

The Thunderwolves will make their first appearance at home matching up against the York Lions, October 21/22. Lakehead Men’s Hockey will alternate home and away through the season resuming a normal schedule with a total of 27 regular season games.

OUA regular season games are slated to begin October 14, 2022.

Thunderwolves fans can find the team’s schedule below. We look forward to welcoming our fans back this fall!

Season Tickets will be open to the public in mid August with more information to follow in the coming weeks.