THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Join us on Sunday, July 17, in the Spirit Garden at Prince Arthur’s Landing to help celebrate our Great Lake. Drop by anytime from 11 am – 3 pm to enjoy kids’ activities and information booths all focused on our Great Lake.

Lake Superior Day was started in the early 1990s to highlight the importance of this great water body. It is celebrated annually on the third Sunday in July.

This event is brought to you by EarthCare Thunder Bay, Confederation College, Let’s Talk Science, Lakehead Region Conservation Authority and the Remedial Action Plan Office (North Shore).