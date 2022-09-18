THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – August did make a comeback after Christmas last season where she played 10 games. August scored 19 points (on 7/12 shooting) and pulled down 9 rebounds vs Windsor in the last game of the season for the Thunderwolves. In August’s final season before injury in 2016, she played 10 games, starting in 8, averaging 20 minutes, 11 PPG, 4.2 rebounds and shot 52% from the floor.

“Im so excited to have the opportunity to be a part of the Thunderwolves family again. Being able to play out my final year of eligibility means a lot to me and there’s no where I’d rather finish my basketball career. I hope to help the team to a successful season and can’t wait to get back on the court with my teammates,” August Ricketts said about her return to the Thunderwolves.

“I am extremely happy for August in that she gets to play out her 5th and final year after having to take the last 6 years off due to injury. August will solidify a deep front court and provide tremendous leadership and experience. August has the ability to score in the paint, can shoot well to 17 feet and will provide us with much needed defensive rebounding,” stated Coach Jon Kreiner on the return of Ricketts.

Welcome back to the Thunderwolves August!