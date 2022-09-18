THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Last Sunday, Sept 11, West Thunder Community Centre (WTCC) held their 6th annual Corn Roast and Vendor Market. It was first one since pandemic. WTCC had record breaking numbers, with an estimated 1,500 people in attendance.

Along with roasted corn, spectators were entertained by Jack Nelson & Country Line, MacGillivray Pipeband, Takio Drummers and Ordoi Dancers, from Lake head Japanese Culture Association.

This family friendly event had plenty of free children activities set up alongside the building as well as around the back, such as bouncy castle, face painting, petting zoo, games with popcorn as prizes. Pony rides and balloon animal were available for a nominal fee.

Over 20 vendors were set up along the front parking lot, selling books, knitting, woodworking, jewellery, pet food and more!

This event would not be possible without its sponsors, Lions Metro Club donating corn from Belluz Farms, and Superior Home Health Care.