THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Wayne and Kelly Maunula of Central Canada Industries Inc., recently donated $10,000 to the Thunder Bay Food Bank. It is due to their generosity, as well as the generosity of other donors and the United Way, that the Thunder Bay Food Bank is able to purchase more food than usual this year, including fresh produce and dairy products, to provide healthy food options to hundreds of individuals and families in our community.

Wayne Maunula, President of Central Canada Industries, encourages other local businesses and individuals to support the Thunder Bay Food Bank. ”Kelly and I are so fortunate, in both our business and personal lives, to have financial security. We believe in sharing our good fortune with organizations such as the Food Bank, which exists to support people who are in need in our community. We hope that other companies and individuals will join us to help keep the shelves stocked at the Thunder Bay Food Bank.”

Allison Hill, Chair of the Thunder Bay Food Bank Board of Directors, said that monetary and food donations are critical to food bank operations. According to Hill, the rising cost of living, including a significant increase in food costs, has created a larger demand for services than is typical at this time of year. Donations are needed to address this continuing and growing need.

“We are so grateful to Kelly and Wayne Maunula who made such a large donation to our Food Bank,” said Hill. “One of the food bank’s priorities is to provide more fresh food, such as fruit, vegetables, bread, milk and other dairy and protein items, in addition to non-perishable items. Donations help us keep our shelves stocked with fresh and packaged foods, as we continue to address the hunger gap in our community.” she said.

The Thunder Bay Food Bank is a volunteer-run charitable organization that provides temporary food relief to individuals and families who are in need. 100% of donations to the Food Bank stay in Thunder Bay and money donated to the Food Bank goes directly towards purchasing food and supplies to keep the food bank running.

Visit www.thunderbayfoodbank.com to learn more about accessing our services or how to support the Food Bank.