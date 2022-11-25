Thunder Bay – SPORTS – Due to inclement weather in Toronto, the Windsor Lancers Hockey team is unable to travel to Thunder Bay in time for the Friday night (November 25th) game at the Fort William Gardens. The game will be rescheduled to a later date.

Non-season ticket holders can exchange Friday night tickets at the box office for Saturday night’s game or a voucher which can be used for a future 2022/2023 regular season game. Tickets must be exchanged to avoid duplicate seating.

Season ticket holders will be able to access tickets to the rescheduled game as soon as dates have been confirmed.

Thunderwolves Hockey players, coaches and staff are so thankful to the amazing fans and electric atmosphere that’s been created this season. Our hope is that we pack the stands Saturday night for the Newmont Teddy Bear Toss for an unforgettable evening.

Saturday, November 26th game against the Waterloo Warriors will remain at its current time with puck drop at 7pm. Tickets are available to purchase online at thunderwolveshockey.com or at the Fort William Garden’s box office.