The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of his breach of Statutory Release.

Oluwaseum OJO is described as a black male, 25 years of age, 5’10” (178 cm), 160 lbs (73 kgs) with black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently serving a six (6) year, seven (7) month and thirteen (13) day sentence for: Robbery, Discharge Firearm, Possession of a Proh/Rest Firearm with Ammunition, Possession of a Firearm knowing its Unauthorised, Unauthorised Possession of a Firearm in a Motor Vehicle, Attempt Indictable Offence and Fail to comply with Probation Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Barrie, Toronto, Courtice and Cobourg areas.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.