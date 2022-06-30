THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A terrible start to the long weekend. A 33-year-old Thunder Bay man is dead following a collision with a transport truck on Highway 11-17.

On June 30, 2022, at 09:05 am, members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Oliver-Paipoonge Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 between Fraser Road and Wing Road, west of Thunder Bay.

The OPP investigation revealed that a westbound car crossed the centre line and collided with an eastbound Tractor Trailer Unit. The driver of the car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer unit was examined by paramedics and released.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Bishop RACICOT of Thunder Bay.

The highway has remained closed for the majority of the day as the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) processed the scene.

