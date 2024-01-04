Atikokan – The Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is actively investigating a single motor vehicle collision that occurred on January 2, 2024.

Here are the details of the incident:

Collision Response

On January 2, 2024, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Atikokan OPP Detachment, in collaboration with Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the Atikokan Fire Department, and the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), responded swiftly to a single motor vehicle collision. The collision took place on Highway 11, located approximately five kilometres west of Flanders Road.

Lone Driver Injured

The single occupant of the motor vehicle, a 29-year-old individual from Thunder Bay, sustained injuries as a result of the collision. EMS transported the injured driver to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Highway Closure

Following the collision, the affected section of Highway 11 was temporarily closed for investigative purposes. The closure remained in effect until approximately 1:00 a.m. on January 3, 2024. The closure lasted for approximately ten hours to facilitate the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

The OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team is actively supporting the ongoing investigation to determine the cause of the collision. As of now, the investigation is still underway, and further details will be provided as they become available.