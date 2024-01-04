Thunder Bay, ON – The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the province is currently conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of a 21-year-old woman in Thunder Bay.

Preliminary information indicates the following sequence of events:

At approximately 2 a.m. on December 30, 2023, the Thunder Bay Police Service received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a residence situated on Ray Boulevard.

In an unexpected turn, officers did not respond to the scene despite the initial call for service.

Subsequently, a second 911 call was placed to “cancel” the previous request for assistance. Still, officers did not attend the scene.

Tragically, a third 911 call was made from the same residence, this time to report that the woman had been discovered deceased within the home. In response to this call, officers arrived and located the deceased woman.

The SIU has dedicated two investigators and one forensic investigator to this case. A subject official has also been identified in connection with the ongoing investigation.

The SIU is appealing to anyone who may possess information pertinent to this investigation, including video footage or photographs, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or submit information online via: SIU Online Reporting.