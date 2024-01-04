THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Don’t forget your toque and mitts today. Residents of Thunder Bay are waking up to a bone-chilling -18°C morning. The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, with the skies clearing up by the afternoon. Westerly winds picking up to 20 km/h later in the morning will make the wind chill feel like a frigid -25°C. The highest temperature will be around -9°C with a UV index at a low 1.

Staying Warm: In such extreme cold, layering is key. Begin with a thermal base layer, add a fleece or wool mid-layer, and top it off with a windproof and insulated coat. Remember, accessories like insulated gloves, earmuffs, and warm boots are crucial to avoid frostbite. Scarves or neck gaiters can protect your face from the biting wind.

Upcoming Weather: The evening will be clear but partly cloudy after midnight, with temperatures dropping to -15°C and a wind chill of -21°C. Friday brings cloudy skies, with a high of -6°C and chances of flurries by night. The weekend looks overcast with a 60% chance of snow, maintaining steady temperatures around -5°C to -12°C.

