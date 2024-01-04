THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Quick thinking and swift actions by two police officers from the Primary Response Branch of the Thunder Bay Police Service potentially saved a life Wednesday.

The officers responded to a suspected impaired driving incident that took a dramatic turn.

Here are the key details:

Collision and Unresponsive Driver

On Wednesday, January 3, shortly after 5:15 a.m., Thunder Bay Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Brunswick Street North and Waterloo Street North following reports of a motor vehicle collision. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked vehicle. The vehicle was still running, and the male driver was unresponsive, slumped over the wheel.

Life-Saving Measures

One of the officers acted swiftly, removing the unresponsive driver from the vehicle and successfully administering life-saving measures.

Medical Treatment

Following these life-saving actions, paramedics from Superior North EMS transported the male driver, a 30-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further medical treatment.

Drug Paraphernalia Discovery

During a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers discovered paraphernalia consistent with drug use.

Criminal Charges

As a result of the incident, the 30-year-old Thunder Bay man has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle. He has been released from custody, pending a future court appearance. Thunder Bay Police have not released the name of the accused.

This incident underscores the importance of quick responses by law enforcement officers in emergency situations. Their actions potentially saved a life and ensured the safety of the community.