THUNDER BAY – LIVING – A summer long weekend. A perfect time to kick back with family and friends, to enjoy soaking up some rays, and for many knocking back beverages.

MADD Canada is asking all Canadians to do their part to keep roads, waterways and trails safe this long weekend by not driving impaired.

“No one ever thinks they will be affected by impaired driving. But it can happen in the blink of an eye, and when it does happen, it is devastating,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, whose brother D.J. was killed by an impaired driver in 2014. “As you plan your celebrations for this holiday long weekend, please make sure sober transportation is at the top of your list.”

Think of it, often in Thunder Bay, you ask someone, “What are you doing this weekend?” and the answer comes back, “Getting drunk”.

Today impaired driving is also cannabis related as far too many people ignore the implications of smoking up and driving.

Impaired is impaired. It is that simple.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed and thousands are injured in impaired driving crashes. These tragic outcomes can be prevented by:

Never driving a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never getting into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Calling 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely.

“Impaired driving is not an accident, it’s a choice,” said Ms. Hancock. “Make the responsible choice and arrange for a sober ride if you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs.”

In Thunder Bay contact URIDE.

Make the choice to arrive home alive.