Khrysti BOUSFIELD and Dianna MAKAHNOUK of Dryden Face Charges

DRYDEN – NEWS – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment along with the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have charged two people for drug trafficking in the City of Dryden.

On Thursday June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:40 am CDT officers conducted a traffic stop on Government Street in the City of Dryden.

Further investigation led police to locating a quantity of Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, Khrysti BOUSFIELD, 39-years of age from Dryden, ON and Dianna MAKAHNOUK, 39-years of age of Dryden, ON have been charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Other Drugs – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act 5(2)

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Khrysti BOUSFIELD has been held in custody and Dianna MAKAHNOUK has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Dryden on August 29, 2022.

Members of the public who have information regarding this investigation are urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or access their website at ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.