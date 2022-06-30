THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Community Oriented Response & Engagement (CORE) Unit were conducting general patrols in the area of Algoma and Wilson Streets at about 5:15 am EDT on Thursday, June 30.

During their patrol, the officer spotted a red sedan being driven by an individual known to be on court ordered conditions to remain at a specific residence.

Further investigation led police to conclude the individual was violating those conditions.

Additional investigation led officers to discover the accused was also in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine, cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The accused was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Tristen Lee SYLVESTER, 25, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

• Failure to Comply with Release Order

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, June 30 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.