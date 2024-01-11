Dryden OPP Investigating Fatal MVC on Arthur Street

Dryden, ON – NEWS – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment is currently conducting an investigation into a tragic motor vehicle collision.

Fatal Collision Details

On the evening of January 9, 2024, shortly before 10:00 p.m., the Dryden OPP Detachment, in conjunction with emergency medical services (EMS) and Dryden Fire Service, promptly responded to a single motor vehicle collision incident on Arthur Street within the City of Dryden.

Life-Threatening Injuries

The individual involved was swiftly transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries deemed to be life-threatening. Tragically, despite medical intervention, the individual ultimately succumbed to their injuries while at the hospital.

OPP TIME Team Assistance

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being bolstered by the presence and expertise of the OPP North West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team.

