THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – In the latest Abacus poll, conducted from January 4 to 9, 2024, Canadians have signalled a clear desire for change on the political landscape.

The results show that if elections were held today, the Conservative Party would secure 41% of the vote, marking a significant increase of 4 percentage points from the mid-December survey.

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party has experienced a decline of 3 percentage points, currently holding 24% of the vote.

David Coletto of Abacus says, “This remarkable shift in voter sentiment underscores a growing appetite for a change in government. Notably, in mid-December, the Conservatives were ahead by 10 points, but the latest data reveals an even more substantial lead of 17 points”.

A Strong Desire for Change

Abacus says that the prevailing mindset among Canadians is the yearning for change. The cost of living remains a focal point of concern for the populace.

The Prime Minister’s personal approval ratings have dipped to their lowest levels, reflecting the current sentiment. Additionally, the desire for change has reached unprecedented levels.

Collectively, these factors have translated into a substantial lead for the Conservative Party at the national level.

Hopes within the Liberal Party that Canadians would view the government positively and contemplate the suitability of the Conservatives and Pierre Poilievre over the holiday period seem to have been dashed.

Instead, Canadians have entered 2024 with what appears as a resolute determination to witness a change in government, further accentuating the appetite for change that has carried over from 2023.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, these poll results suggest that the upcoming elections may bring about a significant transformation in the Canadian political landscape.

The Conservative Party’s strong showing reflects the desire for a fresh direction, and as the campaign season unfolds, all eyes will be on how these sentiments translate into concrete political outcomes.