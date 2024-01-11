OPP Concludes Initial Investigation into Two Deaths in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation

OPP Cruiser

Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has completed its initial investigation into the tragic deaths of two individuals in Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI) First Nation.

Tragic Incident Unfolds

On January 1, 2024, around 3:00 p.m., the KI OPP Detachment responded to an incident within the community, where one individual was discovered deceased. Later, OPP members located a second individual also deceased.

No Public Safety Concerns

The investigation has confirmed that there are no public safety concerns, and law enforcement is not seeking any suspects in connection with the incident.

Continued Investigation

The OPP North West Region Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services, Regional Support Team, and Major Case Investigation Team are continuing their investigation under the supervision of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. The Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences is also collaborating in the ongoing inquiry.

No Further Information to be Released

No additional details related to this investigation will be disclosed at this time.

