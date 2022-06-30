OTTAWA – NEWS – Tamara Lich appear in Ontario video court today wearing a sweatshirt stating ‘Freedom over Fear’.

For the Canada Day long weekend, Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy will spend it behind bars in an Ottawa jail over an apparent breach of the conditions of her bail.

Lich faces mischief, counselling mischief, obstructing police, counselling to obstruct police, counselling intimidation, and intimidation by blocking and obstructing one or more highways charges in relation to the protest.

She will have a bail hearing on July 6, 2022 the earliest available date.

The breach apparently is that she had contact with one of the other fellow organizers at an event hosted by the Canadian Centre for Constitutional Freedom.

Lich as conditions of her bail is not allowed to organize any kind of protest and is also not allowed to contact or communicate with any of the ten other convoy leaders, except in the presence of legal counsel.

Court documents state Lich failed to comply with that condition on June 16, 2022, the date she accepted an award during a ceremony in Toronto put on by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), a legal organization and registered charity based in Calgary.

She was allegedly photographed standing with one of the other Freedom Convoy leaders.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms is funding the legal defence of Ms. Tamara Lich.