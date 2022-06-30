Two Persons Arrested and Charges Laid

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION, ON – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged two people as part of the investigation into a June 24, 2022 shooting incident which left one person dead.

As a result of the investigation, Sherry EADIE, 55 years-old, from Northeastern Manitoulin and The Islands and Darcy SHAWANDA, 25 years-old, from Whitefish River First Nation have both been charged with:

Accessory After the Fact to Murder, contrary to section 240 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

Both accused have been remanded in custody until scheduled court appearances on July 20, 2022.

An arrest warrant is still effect for Hanif DUNCAN, age 20, of Hamilton. DUNCAN is charged with Second Degree Murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code. He is described as black, between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a slim build and long dreadlocks.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no public safety risk. If you see Hanif DUNCAN, do not approach him. Call 911 or your local police service. The accused is encouraged to turn himself in to police.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), involving members of the United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin Anishnaabe Police (UCCM) Police, the Manitoulin OPP Crime Unit, the North East Region OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST).

If anyone has further information regarding this incident, or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police service. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call the Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your tip online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com