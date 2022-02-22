OTTAWA – NEWS – Tamara Lich, one of the convoy leaders has been ordered to remain in custody awaiting her trial.

Justice Bourgeois found that Lich’s husband, was not a suitable surety for her. “I found his evidence to be unreliable and not credible… the rest of his evidence is problematic.”

The Justice who hear about six hours of her bail hearing on Saturday had reserved judgement until this morning.

The Justice said that she has cause to believe if released that Lich will re-offend.

Lich’s next court appearance is March 2, 2022.