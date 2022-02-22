THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 210 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This brings the total lab-confirmed active cases to 342.
There are 44 people in hospital of of that 12 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
Active Publicly Disclosed Outbreaks in High-Risk Settings
A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU.
|Hogarth Riverview Manor
|Daffodil (1N) Resident Home Area
|Jan 12, 2022
|Chartwell Arundel Retirement Residence
|Facility-wide
|Feb 14, 2022
|Shelter House Thunder Bay
|
|Feb 15, 2022