Thunder Bay District Health Unit COVID-19 Update

By
NNL Staff
-
439
COVID-19 Update

THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is reporting 210 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district. This brings the total lab-confirmed active cases to 342.

There are 44 people in hospital of of that 12 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

Active Publicly Disclosed Outbreaks in High-Risk Settings

A table of all active institutional outbreaks of COVID-19 in TBDHU.

 

