GREENSTONE – NEWS – An Greenstone man faces a long list of ten charges in connection with an incident last month.

On March 18, 2022, Greenstone Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a 911 call. That call reported to dispatch that a vehicle was being driven in a dangerous manner.

When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver fled the scene.

A tire deflation device was used to bring the vehicle to a stop. As a result of the incident, driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was treated in hospital.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher BROSSEAU, age 30 of Greenstone, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

· Assault a peace officer, contrary to sec 270(1)(a)

· Assault with a weapon, contrary to sec 267(a)

· Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm, contrary to sec 320.13(2)

· Dangerous Operation, contrary to sec 320.13(1)

· Operation while prohibited, contrary to sec 320.18(1)(a)

· Motor vehicle theft, contrary to sec 333.1

· Fail to comply with probation order, contrary to sec 733.1(1)

The accused was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act with:

· Driving while under suspension, contrary to sec. 53(1)

· Use plate not authorizes, contrary to sec. 12(1)(d)

He was also charged under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act with operating a vehicle without insurance.

The accused was remanded into custody. None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.