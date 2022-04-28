GREENSTONE – NEWS – Greenstone OPP with assistance from the Northwest Region Crime Unit have arrested a 31-year-old for arson in the Community of Longlac.

On April 13, 2022 at approximately 7:45 pm EDT, members of the Greenstone Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Greenstone Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at an apartment complex on Kenogami Road in the Town of Longlac, ON.

Police and Fire Department arrived on scene to find a working structure fire in one of the apartment units. The fire was quickly brought under control and there were no injuries reported. The fire was contained to the single unit.

The fire had been deemed suspicious and fire investigators were called to the scene to investigate.

The Greenstone OPP, Northwest Region Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Greenstone Fire Department and the Office of the Fire Marshall and Emergency Management (OFMEM) investigated the circumstances of the fire.

On April 26, 2022 Devin Legarde of Ginoogaming was arrested by the OPP Regional Support Team and charged with Arson – Damage to Property contrary to section 434 of the Criminal Code.

The accused remains in custody for a bail hearing on Friday April 29, 2022.