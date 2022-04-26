GREENSTONE – NEWS – Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has ended an investigation over an incident in Greenstone.

On March 18, 2022, the man was reportedly involved in a rollover collision after the vehicle he was operating travelled over a tire deflation device set up in Greenstone by Ontario Provincial Police officers. The man was sent to hospital based on concerns of a possible shoulder injury. He was ultimately diagnosed with a small air pocket between his lungs and bruising of connective tissue in his abdomen.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has terminated the investigation into the circumstances surrounding incident.

As neither of the man’s injuries constituted a ‘serious injury’ within the mandate of the SIU, the SIU was without jurisdiction to continue with the investigation. The file has been closed.

