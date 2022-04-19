Kenora – NEWS – The Kenora Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 327 calls over the long weekend between Thursday April 14, 2022 and Monday April 19, 2022.

Officers responded to a variety of calls on the weekend, and laid 102 charges under the Criminal Code, the Highway Traffic Act and the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

Some of the calls Police attended were;