Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested a Toronto man over the weekend after an investigation found evidence of a home takeover situation on the city’s southside.

A Thunder Bay Police Service officer with the Uniform Patrol Branch, while on patrol around the 300 block of Brodie Street South in the afternoon hours of Saturday, April 16, received information about an ongoing home takeover situation.

Further investigation revealed a male from Toronto was believed to be engaged in a home takeover situation at an address in the 200 block of Leith Street.

Evidence suggested the male was involved in the drug trafficking trade.

Officers continued their investigation and later attended the residence in question just after 6:40 p.m. that same day.

A male suspect was located and arrested at the home.

The male initially refused to provide officers with his name, however, his identification was later located and his identity was subsequently confirmed.

Police located and seized suspected cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The amount of cash seized is believed to exceed $5,000 CAD.

Nathaniel Aleksander DOBUSZ-STEWART, 26, of Toronto, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling

DOBUSZ-STEWART appeared in bail court on Sunday, April 17, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.