Thunder Bay – WEATHER – The never-ending winter weather Wednesdays appear set to continue for Thunder Bay.

Environment Canada says to expect five centimetres of snow for Wednesday.

The snow will be beginning in the morning. Winds will becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 Wednesday morning.

This will be the third Wednesday in a row with snow.

NOAA Duluth is reporting, “More snow is expected to develop late tonight into Wednesday morning, especially across northern Minnesota including the Arrowhead. The snow should become mixed with rain or become all rain for much of the area by Wednesday afternoon with more snow in the Arrowhead. The precipitation will diminish from west to east later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night”.

There is in the longer-term forecast another Colorado Clipper headed to the region for the weekend. The tracking on that weather system is uncertain at this point in time.

Stay tuned for the latest WINTER / SPRING Weather Updates.