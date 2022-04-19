Thunder Bay – NEWS – A Thunder Bay man in recovering from multiple stab wounds at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

TBPS Officers were dispatched to a home in the Limbrick area just before 11:30 pm on Monday, April 18. An adult male appeared to have been the victim of a recent stabbing.

Police learned the victim had been attacked by a male while he was walking.

The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

Members of the TBPS Criminal Investigation Branch are now involled in the ongoing investigation.