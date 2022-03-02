THUNDER BAY – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) and the Ministry of the Solicitor General confirm that a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Thunder Bay Correctional Centre (male side), in Thunder Bay.

TBDHU is working with the Ministry of the Solicitor General to manage this outbreak. For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, please see the TBDHU Website.

Remember, just because some of the restrictions are being relaxed or removed does not mean that the pandemic is over.