Thunder Bay man charged amid Cyber Crime investigation

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police have arrested a 63-year-old Thunder Bay man on March 1, 2022 on charges relating to the accessing and distribution of child pornography.

The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation in January of 2021 after learning that a local Internet user was suspected of making available digital media files of child exploitation.

Further investigation confirmed the files were consistent with child pornography.

A suspect, and a local address, was later identified by investigators. As a result, police obtained a search warrant for a residential address in 100 block of Dorothy Street.

Members of the Cyber Crime Unit, with assistance from the TBPS’s Community Oriented Response and Engagement (CORE) Unit, executed the search warrant on Tuesday, March 1st.

A male suspect was taken into custody and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. During the search police seized electronic devices.

Mitchell John SAMELUK, 63, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Child Pornography

• Make Available Child Pornography

• Accessing Child Pornography

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, March 2 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.