THUNDER BAY – LIVING – Over the Family Day weekend the majority of businesses will be taking Monday off.

Skafs in Current River will be open on Monday for grocery shopping as always.

The Care Bus is running this Monday, on Family Day! Northwestern Health says, “We’ll be out on the road from 12noon to 8pm, our regular hours of service”.

Maltese Grocery with their amazing meat department will be open.

Shopper’s Drug Mart locations will be open an for late night needs, the McIntyre Centre is open 24 hours a day.

LCBO and Beer Stores will be closed.

NADF would like to wish everyone a happy Family Day weekend and remind everyone that our offices will be closed on Monday, February 21st.

Banks, government offices, for civic, provincial and federal governments will be closed.



Thunder Bay Police and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue advise that they are open 24-7-365.

All four locations of the Thunder Bay Public Library locations report they are going to be open from 10:00 am until 4:00 pm.

Fort William Historical Park is Open.

We will be updating through the weekend.