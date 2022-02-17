THUNDER BAY – LIVING – If Environment Canada is right, Family Day in Thunder Bay will be sunny and a relatively nice -15c.

“We are delighted to be able to offer a variety of outdoor activities for people of all ages to enjoy this Family Day weekend,” said Patrick Morash, FWHP’s General Manager. “As the province continues to safely reopen, Fort William Historical Park’s engaging, family-friendly activities and events will delight our visitors and support the recovery of Northern Ontario’s tourism industry.”

Perfect weather to enjoy a variety of fun, family friendly outdoor activities at Fort William Historical Park (FWHP) this Family Day weekend – February 19-21, 2022 – from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Visitors will enjoy skating, tubing, snowshoeing, and solar viewing. Additional activities include storytelling, tracks and furs presentation, wild rice-popping demonstrations, and visiting with heritage characters at the Anishinaabe Encampment, Farm and Trades Square. Science North and the Thunder Bay Museum will also be offering activities and demonstrations throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $5 per person and children five and under are free. All activities will take place outdoors and visitors must follow COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory masking and physical distancing.