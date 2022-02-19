WINNIPEG – ROADS UPDATE – The Manitoba RCMP has closed the Perimeter and a number of other highways across the province due to poor weather conditions.

RCMP Advise: Stay off closed roads and drive for conditions: slow down, increase breaking distance, and be aware other vehicles may not be able to stop right away.

The City of Winnipeg and parts of Southern Manitoba are under a Blizzard Warning today.

Blizzard warning in effect for:

City of Winnipeg

Blizzard conditions developing this afternoon and easing early this evening. But, blizzard conditions will return again early Sunday morning and end midday on Sunday.

Strong southerly winds near 50 km/h will develop over parts of southern Manitoba midday Saturday. These winds combined with falling snow will produce blizzard conditions with extremely poor visibilities through Saturday afternoon.

The winds will ease Saturday evening, just as another area of snow moves into the region. Heavy snow will continue through much of Saturday night as it slowly moves southwards out of the province. Storm total snowfall may reach as high as 10 to 15 cm in some areas.

Strong northwest winds of 40 to 50 km/h will develop over the Red River Valley early Sunday morning as a colder air mass begins pushing into the region. These strong winds combined with falling snow will, once again, produce blizzard conditions over the area.

Blizzard conditions will ease midday on Sunday through the Red River Valley, save for near the international border, where blizzard conditions may persist into the afternoon.

After the blizzard eases on Sunday, southern Manitoba will see a drier, albeit, colder stretch of weather for the next week.