THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – There is a Snowfall Warning for Thunder Bay, Extreme Cold Warnings for Fort Severn / Wasaho Cree Nation, Peawanuck, KI, Sandy Lake, Kasabonika, and Webequie. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Nipigon, Marathon, Schreiber and Rossport.

A low pressure system will be tracking across Thunder Bay and the north shore of Lake Superior from Saturday night into Sunday. That system will bring from 10 to 25 centimetres of snow.

NetNewsLedger will keep you updated on weather and highway conditions throughout the weekend.

Local Forecasts

Thunder Bay

It is -18 in Thunder Bay as of 5:00 am EST. Saturday will start with clear skies, however there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early in the afternoon. Winds will them becoming south 20 late in the afternoon. High for Saturday will be -11. Wind chill at -31 in the morning and -16 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite in the morning for exposed skin.

10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected on Saturday night. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the evening. Low overnight of -11. Wind chill -22 in the evening. Before heading out on the highways, especially eastward, consider the weather and road conditions.

Fort Frances

It is -27 in Fort Frances, with the wind chill making it feel more like -36. Increasing cloudiness with periods of snow beginning early in the afternoon are forecast for Saturday. Two to four more centimetres of snow are forecast. Winds will become south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Saturday of -11. Wind chill -34 in the morning and -21 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin, bundle up and don’t leave your pets outside too long.

Up to five centimetres of snow is forecast for Saturday night. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light overnight. Temperature rising to minus 6 by morning. Wind chill minus 21 in the evening and minus 10 overnight.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

A mix of sun and cloud for Saturday. It will become completely overcast near noon followed by periods of snow with up to two centimetres possible. Winds will become south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Saturday of -13.

Wind chill -37 in the morning and -23 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite for exposed skin.

More snow on Saturday night with five centimetres expected. Winds will be blowing from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near midnight. Temperature rising to -10 by morning. Wind chill -23 in the evening and -14 overnight.

Sachigo Lake

It is a chilly -30 in Sachigo Lake this morning. An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect.

Skies are clear this morning, however there will be increasing cloudiness late in the morning followed by periods of light snow beginning late in the afternoon. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming southwest 20 in the morning. High -18. Wind chill -43 in the morning and -25 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes.

Periods of light snow ending near midnight then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Winds becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low -28. Wind chill -22 in the evening and -38 overnight. Risk of frostbite.