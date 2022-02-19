THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a SNOWFALL WARNING for the City of Thunder Bay. From this evening into Sunday there are 10-20 centimetres of snow expected. This snowfall is due to a low pressure system that is expected to track east across the region on Sunday.

3:42 AM EST Saturday 19 February 2022

Snowfall warning in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Snow at times heavy. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm possible along with significantly reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Impacts: Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.