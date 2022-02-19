February 19, 2022 – Thunder Bay Police Daily Crime Statistics Report

Crime Statistics Report

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service responded to nine incidents over the past twenty-four hours.

Daily update from 02/18/2022 to 02/19/2022

Recent incidents
9 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
Violent
2 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
1 Assault
0 Assault with Deadly Weapon
0 Sexual Assault
1 Sexual Offense
0 Other Sexual Offense
0 Homicide
0 Kidnapping
0 Robbery
Property & Theft
3 arrow_up 1 from yesterday
0 Breaking & Entering
0 Property Crime Commercial
0 Property Crime Residential
2 Other Property Crime
0 Theft from Vehicle
0 Theft of Vehicle
1 Other Theft
Disorder/Disturbance
4 arrow_up 2 from yesterday
0 Disorder
0 Drugs
0 Liquor
4 Quality of Life

